FIR against Kannada activists for pelting stones, damaging Maha trucks

The Karnataka police has filed an FIR against Kannada activists for pelting stones and damaging trucks from Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.



According to police, an FIR had been lodged against 12 Kannada activists attached to the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike at Hirebagewadi police station in Belagavi.



On Tuesday, Kannada activists were prevented from entering Belagavi city. They have come from various districts across the state to prevent entry of ministers from Maharashtra to Belagavi city in the backdrop of the border dispute.