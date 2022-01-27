FIR against Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, 5 others

In a complaint at Dharwad Rural police station, the complainants alleged that though Basavaraj Horatti is not the chairperson of the Sarvodaya Trust, he exercised the powers of a chairperson and took over the trust.



They have also alleged that when members from the mahasabha visited schools in Dharwad for inspection, the followers of Basavaraj Horatti assaulted them. The complaint also mentions that the members were abused, casteist remarks hurled at them and their cars damaged.



Mohan Gudasalami from the Mahasabha has filed an atrocity case on Horatti and his followers.