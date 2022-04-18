FIR against man for sharing obscene pictures of his wife

According to the police, the man was demanding that the victim transfer all the money of her father, who died recently, to him. The accused after clicking her photographs blackmailed her that if she did not give him the money, he would make her pictures viral.



The complainant has also alleged that the accused had also been torturing her to sleep with his friend. When she flatly refused to heed to his demands, the accused sent her pictures to his friends. The police are investigating the case.