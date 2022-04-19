FIR against organisers of Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
Eight police personnel and a local were injured in stone-pelting and arson after clashes broke out between two communities in Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday evening
The Delhi Police registered an FIR on Monday against the organisers of a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri, where communal clashes broke out two days ago, for taking out the rally without permission, officials said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Northwest Delhi Usha Rangnani said the FIR was registered under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) against the organisers of the rally on Saturday evening, and one of them has joined the investigation. “One of the accused persons has joined the investigation,” she said.
She said that two other processions taken out in the morning and afternoon on Saturday had due permission.
Earlier, the DCP had sent an official message, saying that a case was registered against members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal for taking out a religious procession without permission.
It also stated that local VHP leader Prem Sharma was arrested. However, the statement was later withdrawn by the police, citing that offence under IPC Section 188 is bailable and the person who had joined the investigation was let off after questioning.
The revised statement issued by the police also did not name the VHP and the Bajrang Dal.
Earlier in the day, police commissioner Rakesh Asthana had told the press that the route of this procession was the same as that of the other two shobha yatras taken out in the morning and afternoon. There was an altercation towards the end of the procession, leading to the violence. He had denied that there was any attempt by the participants in the procession to barge into a mosque and hoist saffron flags as was reportedly alleged by some residents of the area.
Eight police personnel and a local were injured in stone-pelting and arson after violence broke out in Jahangirpuri after Banjrang Dal members played loud music during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in front on a mosque just as Muslims were about to break their fast on Saturday evening. Some vehicles were also torched.
