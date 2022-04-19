FIR against organisers of Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

The Delhi Police registered an FIR on Monday against the organisers of a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri, where communal clashes broke out two days ago, for taking out the rally without permission, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Northwest Delhi Usha Rangnani said the FIR was registered under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) against the organisers of the rally on Saturday evening, and one of them has joined the investigation. “One of the accused persons has joined the investigation,” she said.

She said that two other processions taken out in the morning and afternoon on Saturday had due permission.