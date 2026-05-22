FIR against SP MP after protest over murder case sparks tension in Saharanpur
Iqra Hasan, seven named individuals and 25 unidentified persons have been booked under various sections of the law
A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan and several of her supporters in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district following a dramatic protest outside the deputy inspector general’s office over the murder of a youth from neighbouring Shamli.
The FIR, lodged at the Sadar Bazar Police Station, accuses Hasan and her supporters of blocking roads, creating public disorder and obstructing official duties during a sit-in protest held on 19 May in connection with the Monu Kashyap murder case.
Besides Hasan, seven named individuals and 25 unidentified persons have been booked under various sections of the law. The complaint was filed by the incharge of the Civil Lines Police Outpost.
According to police officials, the protest outside the DIG office caused major traffic disruption and allegedly violated prohibitory orders in the area. Authorities said they are reviewing CCTV footage and viral videos to identify others involved in the demonstration.
The controversy is linked to the murder of Monu Kashyap, a resident of Dashale village in Shamli district, who was allegedly killed on 21 April. Family members of the victim had reportedly been seeking action in the case for weeks.
On 19 May, Hasan reached the DIG office in Saharanpur along with the victim’s family and a group of supporters to demand justice and stronger police action. After the meeting reportedly failed to produce any immediate assurance, the SP MP staged a sit-in protest and road blockade outside the office premises.
Tensions escalated when police intervened and escorted Hasan to the women’s police station. The MP later alleged that she was detained there for nearly 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, five people — including former state minister Mangeram Kashyap — were detained under charges related to disturbing public order and sent to jail. The others were identified as Anuj, Ajay, Shishpal and Tejpal.
Hasan accused the police of quietly sending the men to jail without informing her about the FIR or legal proceedings. In response, she launched another protest outside the Sadar Bazar Police Station, demanding their immediate release.
The dharna reportedly continued from around 4 pm until nearly 9.30 pm, during which heated exchanges took place between protesters and police personnel.
Eyewitnesses claimed Hasan challenged the authorities during the confrontation, saying: “Shoot me! Hang me! What more could you possibly do?”
Addressing supporters during the protest, the MP said ordinary citizens were no longer being heard by the administration.
“Either send us to jail as well, or release our party workers. We are fully prepared to go to jail,” she declared.
The standoff ended after city magistrate Kuldeep Singh assured protesters that the detained individuals would be released the following morning. The five were subsequently released under Section 151 proceedings.
The registration of the FIR has since intensified political tensions in the district, with Samajwadi Party workers accusing the administration of targeting opposition voices.
Following the protest, Hasan travelled overnight to Lucknow, where she reportedly accompanied a woman facing ration-related grievances to meet SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. During the meeting, Yadav reportedly extended financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the woman.
With IANS inputs
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