FIR against SP MP after protest over murder case sparks tension in Saharanpur

A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan and several of her supporters in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district following a dramatic protest outside the deputy inspector general’s office over the murder of a youth from neighbouring Shamli.

The FIR, lodged at the Sadar Bazar Police Station, accuses Hasan and her supporters of blocking roads, creating public disorder and obstructing official duties during a sit-in protest held on 19 May in connection with the Monu Kashyap murder case.

Besides Hasan, seven named individuals and 25 unidentified persons have been booked under various sections of the law. The complaint was filed by the incharge of the Civil Lines Police Outpost.

According to police officials, the protest outside the DIG office caused major traffic disruption and allegedly violated prohibitory orders in the area. Authorities said they are reviewing CCTV footage and viral videos to identify others involved in the demonstration.

The controversy is linked to the murder of Monu Kashyap, a resident of Dashale village in Shamli district, who was allegedly killed on 21 April. Family members of the victim had reportedly been seeking action in the case for weeks.