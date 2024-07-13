FIR against trainee IAS officer Pooja Khedkar's parents

The Pune Rural Police has registered an FIR against Manorama Khedkar and Dilip Khedkar, parents of controversial trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, and five others based on a complaint by a farmer who alleged that Manorama threatened him.

A purported video of Manorama brandishing a firearm and threatening villagers began doing the rounds on social media a day after the Central government formed a single-member panel to probe allegations against probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar of misusing the Other Backward Class (OBC) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) quotas to secure a position in the services.

The FIR under sections 323, 504, and 506 of the IPC was registered on the night of 12 July at Paud police station. Charges under the Arms Act have also been included, senior police inspector Manoj Yadav said.

