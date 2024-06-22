Sexual abuse case: FIR against two for 'blackmailing' Suraj Revanna

The Karnataka Police have filed an FIR against two persons on charges of extortion following allegations of sexual abuse against JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, the grandson of former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda and younger brother of Prajwal Revanna, the prime accused in the sex video scandal.

A male JD(S) activist from Arakalagudu town in Hassan district had made allegations of sexual abuse by Suraj Revanna.

Following this development, Suraj Revanna's aide Shivakumar filed a case against the victim and his kin at the Holenarasipura police station.

Shivakumar said in the complaint that false allegations were made against Suraj Revanna to extort money.

The complaint claimed that the accused had threatened Suraj Revanna with lodging a case of sexual abuse if he failed to pay Rs 5 crore.

The police have registered a case under IPC Sections 384 (extortion) and 584 (criminal intimidation).

The complainant said that the person claiming to be the victim of sexual abuse had approached him seeking employment through Suraj Revanna. He also provided the phone number of Suraj Revanna.

The accused had gone to the farmhouse on 16 June to request a job. The complainant said that after meeting Suraj Revanna at the farmhouse, the accused made allegations of sexual abuse.