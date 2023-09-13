FIR against youth for derogatory post against SP MP Dimple Yadav

An FIR has been lodged against a youth for allegedly posting objectionable comments against Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on social networking sites, police said on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered against Ram Dhani Rajbhar for making the objectionable comments on Facebook and X, Deputy SP, Shiv Narain Vais, said.

The remarks against the SP MP and Yadav caste were posted between September 3 and 7, he said, adding Samajwadi Party workers had demanded action against Rajbhar.

The FIR was registered by Maniyar Police station, in-charge, Montosh Singh on Tuesday night under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act, he said.

The police is trying to arrest the accused, he said.

Dimple Yadav is an MP from Mainpuri and wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.