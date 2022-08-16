FIR filed against Bobby Kataria for smoking inside plane

According to information, on August 13, Jasbir Singh, Manager Legal and Company Affairs of SpiceJet, filed a complaint with the IGI Airport Police Station and requested action against Balwant Kataria alias Boby Kataria for violation of security and safety measures on-board the Dubai-Delhi flight SG-706 on January 21.



"Kataria had uploaded pictures and videos from his social media accounts wherein he was seen with a lighter and smoking a cigarette on-board SpiceJet flight. The video was shot at SG-706, on January 21. Hence action should be taken against them," read the complaint.