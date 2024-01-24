FIR filed against Rahul, other Cong leaders for violence during Nyay Yatra: Himanta

The Assam police on Tuesday sum motu registered an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other leaders for “wanton acts of violence” on Tuesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Jatra is currently in Assam and the alleged acts of violence took place while the party supporters and leaders allegedly clashed with police personnel in their bid to enter Guwahati, allegedly deviating from the approved route.

Four police personnel were injured in the scuffle, Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Bora said.

''With reference to wanton acts of violence, provocation, damage to public property and assault on police personnel today by Cong members, aN FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals under section 120(B)143/147/188/283/353/332/333/427 IPC R/W Sec. 3 of PDPP Act'', the Chief Minister posted on X.