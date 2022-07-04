FIR in Chhattisgarh against BJP MPs for fake Rahul Gandhi video: Congress

"Why are these people spreading this fire of hate all over the country? We ask the prime minister why he has converted MPs and former ministers to 'two-rupee trolls'. The problem is those who peddle fake news get promotions in the BJP. Everyone knows what the current I&B minister said during Delhi riots and he was promoted," Shrinate said.



The prime minister spoke for nearly half an hour at Hyderabad but did not make a single appeal for peace, she said.



A TV channel has issued a public apology for airing the fake video of Rahul Gandhi.



"Peddling fake news on social media is one thing but using social media in cahoots with terrorists will not be accepted. At such a sensitive time in the country, how can they dare to spread a fake video involving Rahul Gandhi. Apart from fake news, this is also a conspiracy because even if Twitter posts are deleted, WhatsApp messages would remain in circulation and disturb peace," Shrinate said.



She also warned the BJP against attempting to "link Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders with terrorists".



"We have to make social media a safe platform, a platform for public discourse and for policy discussions, giving suggestions to improve the policies," she said.



"You will have to face consequences of maligning our leader," Shrinate said.