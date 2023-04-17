FIR lodged after 'security lapse' at Navjot Sidhu's Patiala residence

The Punjab Police has registered an FIR in connection with an alleged security lapse at Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's Patiala residence, officials said on Monday.

On Sunday, Sidhu said a suspicious person, with a grey blanket wrapped around his body, was spotted on the terrace of his residence. He added that the person escaped after a servant raised an alarm.

A police official in Patiala said a case has been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway.