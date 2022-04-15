FIR lodged after UGC's Twitter handle hacked

UGCA is a statutory body set up by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India for the coordination, determination and maintenance of standards of teaching, examination and research in university education.



A complaint was also lodged with the micro-blogging website Twitter, which immediately provided regained access to the UGC handle. The hackers had posted around 24,000 spam tweets, which Twitter said have to be deleted manually. Notably, the official Twitter account of UGC has 2,98,704 followers.