FIR lodged against RSS leader Vipin Karnwal for indecent remarks about Ankita's family

An FIR has been registered against RSS leader Vipin Karnwal who allegedly made objectionable remarks about the family of Ankita Bhandari.



His post sparked public outrage in Raiwala and Rishikesh and a complaint was filed against him at Raiwala police station.



"I did not go for any candle march or market closure because a father and brother who gobble up the earnings of a 19-year-old girl, whose daughter and sister works at a resort where there is open dissoluteness and a father who is informed about the incident by the girl's Jammu-based friend is the biggest culprit who kept raw milk before the hungry cats," Karnwal posted on Facebook in Hindi.

Karnwal has made many objectionable comments about Ankita's parents which have gone viral.



After the post became viral, Karnwal locked his Facebook profile.