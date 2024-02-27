Rajya Sabha polls: Congress' FIR against JD(S) leader in Karnataka

An FIR has been registered against the JD(S) leader D Kupendra Reddy, who was contesting the Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka, and his aides at the Vidhana Soudha police station in Bengaluru, former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday, 27 February.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah too confirmed that an FIR has been registered for “threatening” the Congress MLAs in connection with the Rajya Sabha elections.

“The Congress leaders not only spoke about allurement and threat to their MLAs time and again but also registered an FIR against Kupendra Reddy and his aides,” the JD(S) second-in-command told reporters in Bengaluru.

Kumaraswamy said the complainant MLA did not say that he was lured, but that some other MLAs were “approached”.

“Melukote MLA Darshan Puttannaiah of Karnataka Sarvodaya Paksha too had said that it’s true that his vote was sought but no one had lured him,” the JD(S) state chief claimed.

Kumaraswamy also said the BJP and the JD(S) had decided that the votes of its 19 JD(S) MLAs and the additional BJP votes after its first preferential votes would go to Kupendra Reddy.

Siddaramaiah slammed the JD(S) for allegedly trying to lure Congress legislators to get its candidate Kupendra Reddy elected.