Fire at electronics store in Delhi's Raja Garden kills 4 staff members, 1 injured

A massive fire broke out in an electronics shop in west Delhi on Monday afternoon, leaving four of its staff dead and another injured, officials said. The fire started at the first-floor godown of Mahajan Electronics and later spread to the second floor of the four-storey building.

A Delhi Fire Services official said the blaze was reported at 3.08 pm. "We rushed five fire tenders to the site. Dense smoke had already engulfed the floor, making it difficult for those trapped to escape. Four people were found unconscious and were immediately shifted to a hospital by CATS ambulance."

Aayushi (22), Payal (20), Amandeep Kaur (22), and Ravi (28) died due to suffocation in the fire, while Sandeep Sharma (25) is undergoing treatment at the hospital, a senior police officer said. All five are workers in the shop.

The firefighting operation was completed at 4.10 pm, after which cooling measures were taken to ensure no secondary fire erupted. Officials said the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained and local police are carrying out further investigation.

According to police, the showroom of the store is on the ground floor. The first floor where the fire started was used as a godown and the building had two other floors.

Police said a distress call regarding the fire was received at the Moti Nagar police station around 3.00 pm. The Moti Nagar SHO and his staff reached the spot, while the fire brigade simultaneously launched rescue operations, deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer said.

"People present there informed us that five people were trapped inside. After sustained efforts, all of them were taken out and rushed to hospitals. Four of them lost their lives, while one is undergoing treatment," said the DCP.

According to police, the bodies have been preserved for post-mortem examination and their families have been informed.