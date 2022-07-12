Fire at multi-storey building in Delhi, no casualties
A fire broke out at a building in the Janakpuri area of the national capital on Tuesday afternoon, officials said
The official informed that they received a call about the fire incident around 12.30 p.m. at 11th floor, Kirti Sikhar, near Janakpuri police station in west Delhi after which as many as 11 fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.
"There have been no injuries or casualties in the incident," Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said.
He said that the fire was in an office on the 11th floor of the building. "As many as four people were rescued by the firemen," the official said.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
