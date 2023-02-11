Fire breaks out at bank branch in Delhi's Karol Bagh
Officials said information about the fire was received at 5.15 am, following which 17 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
A fire broke out at a branch of the Punjab National Bank in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area on Saturday morning, officials said.
They said information about the fire was received at 5:15 AM, following which 17 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The fire was doused around 7 am. No casualty has been reported, the fire department said.
Locals have asked why banks are catching fires. The reason is yet to be ascertained.
Another fire broke out at a factory in the Narela Industrial Area. The fire department was informed about it at 4 am and 12 fire tenders were sent to the spot. It was doused around 7.30 am, the officials said, adding that no casualty has been reported.
