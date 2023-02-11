Fire breaks out at bank branch in Delhi's Karol Bagh

A fire broke out at a branch of the Punjab National Bank in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area on Saturday morning, officials said.

They said information about the fire was received at 5:15 AM, following which 17 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was doused around 7 am. No casualty has been reported, the fire department said.

Locals have asked why banks are catching fires. The reason is yet to be ascertained.