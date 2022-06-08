Fire breaks out in basement of building in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar market

A senior fire official said the information about the fire was received at 2.54 pm and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. All the people on the other floors of the building were safely rescued.



The ground and first floors of the building housed a private bank and a private company was operating on the second and third floors, the fire officials said.



Around 80 people were rescued safely by Delhi Fire Services personnel from the first, second and third floors. The fire was in the basement only, they said.