Fire breaks out in Falaknuma Express, major tragedy averted

A major tragedy was averted when fire broke out in Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express in Telangana's Yadadri Bhongir district on Friday.

No casualties were reported.

The train was stopped between Pagidipalli and Bommayapalli by the loco pilot after he was alerted when smoke was noticed in one of the coaches.

There was panic among passengers but all of them deboarded the train before fire spread to adjoining coaches.

Four of the coaches were completely gutted while two others were partially damaged.