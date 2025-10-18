Fire breaks out in Garib Rath Express coach near Sirhind, one injured

Passengers were safely evacuated from the affected coach, identified as G-19. Two other coaches also suffered minor damage. Railway officials separated the three coaches from the rest of the train and fire tenders were immediately deployed to control the blaze.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) reported that a 32-year-old woman suffered burn injuries and was taken to the Civil Hospital in Fatehgarh Sahib for treatment. The rest of the passengers were shifted to other coaches, and the train is expected to resume its journey shortly.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and authorities said they are conducting an investigation to ascertain the reason behind the incident.

