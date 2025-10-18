Fire breaks out in Garib Rath Express coach near Sirhind, one injured
Railway officials separated the three coaches from the rest of the train and fire tenders were immediately deployed to control the blaze
A fire erupted in one of the coaches of the Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express near Sirhind railway station on Saturday morning, officials confirmed. One passenger sustained minor injuries in the incident, which is under investigation.
According to the Railway Board, the blaze occurred at around 7:30 AM while the train (number 12204) was travelling from Amritsar. Smoke was first noticed in an AC coach, prompting a passenger to pull the alarm chain and bring the train to a halt.
Passengers were safely evacuated from the affected coach, identified as G-19. Two other coaches also suffered minor damage. Railway officials separated the three coaches from the rest of the train and fire tenders were immediately deployed to control the blaze.
The Government Railway Police (GRP) reported that a 32-year-old woman suffered burn injuries and was taken to the Civil Hospital in Fatehgarh Sahib for treatment. The rest of the passengers were shifted to other coaches, and the train is expected to resume its journey shortly.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and authorities said they are conducting an investigation to ascertain the reason behind the incident.
With PTI inputs