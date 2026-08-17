Fire breaks out in Kandivali commercial building, 11 rescued
No injuries reported after firefighters evacuate occupants from a second-floor lodging house
Eleven people were rescued after a fire broke out in a commercial building on Station Road in Mumbai’s Kandivali West early on Monday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Mumbai Fire Brigade.
The fire at Abhirai Hotel was reported to the fire brigade control room at around 4.14 am. The basement-plus-four-storey building became heavily smoke-logged during the incident.
Firefighters evacuated 11 people from a lodging house on the second floor using the staircase. No injuries were reported.
According to the fire brigade, the blaze affected electrical wiring and installations, wooden furniture, tarpaulin, bamboo and plastic materials at a temporary fruit stall adjoining the building.
Clothes, wooden furniture and a false ceiling covering approximately 50 sq ft on the fourth floor were also damaged. Aluminium and plastic decorative sheets fitted to the building’s exterior were affected as well.
The incident was classified as a Level I fire. Firefighters brought the blaze under control and extinguished it by 6.07 am.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known, and civic authorities did not provide any further details in their initial update.
Earlier this month, two people, including a toddler, were killed and six others injured in a fire at a residential building in Vile Parle West. That blaze, initially classified as Level I, was later escalated to Level II, with eight fire engines and other specialised equipment deployed at the site.
With IANS inputs