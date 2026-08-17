Fire breaks out in Kandivali commercial building, 11 rescued

Eleven people were rescued after a fire broke out in a commercial building on Station Road in Mumbai’s Kandivali West early on Monday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Mumbai Fire Brigade.

The fire at Abhirai Hotel was reported to the fire brigade control room at around 4.14 am. The basement-plus-four-storey building became heavily smoke-logged during the incident.

Firefighters evacuated 11 people from a lodging house on the second floor using the staircase. No injuries were reported.

According to the fire brigade, the blaze affected electrical wiring and installations, wooden furniture, tarpaulin, bamboo and plastic materials at a temporary fruit stall adjoining the building.