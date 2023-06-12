Fire breaks out in MP govt office, health data destroyed
A massive fire broke out at the Satpuda Bhavan in Bhopal, which is a state government office. As per reports, the fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building.
Several fire-fighting vehicles have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire. However, no casualty has been reported so far.
The multi-story building has several offices of the state government, and the health department office operated on the fourth floor.
Health department documents have been allegedly destroyed due to the fire.
The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.
