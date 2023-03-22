Fire breaks out in OTB restaurant in Delhi's Khan Market
A fire broke out in the in 5A OTB (Out Of The Box) restaurant Delhi's Khan Market on Wednesday morning
A fire broke out at a restaurant at Khan Market in central Delhi Wednesday morning, officials said.
According to the fire officials, they received information regarding a blaze at 8.47 am at 5A OTB (Out Of The Box) Restaurant, Khan Market.
Four fire tenders were rushed to the site, they said, adding the blaze was in the chimney and false ceiling on the first and second floor of the building.
No injuries were reported in the fire that is said to have erupted in the chimney and false ceiling in first and second floor of the eatery, the Delhi Fire Service said.
