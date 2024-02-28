Fire breaks out in slum at Bhayandar near Mumbai; at least 1 killed

One person was killed after a major fire broke out in a slum at Bhayandar in Maharashtra's Thane district neighbouring Mumbai on Wednesday, 28 February morning, destroying several huts and shops, officials said.

Three persons were injured in the blaze, they said.

The incident took place at around 5 am in the Azad Nagar slum, Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) Commissioner Sanjay Katkar said.

The occupants of huts and other residents of the locality ran out of their homes after the blaze erupted, said Katkar who was overseeing the rescue and relief work at the site.

Some explosions were heard in the locality, according to sources.