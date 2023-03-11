Fire engulfs 'Ghum Hai Kisike Pyar Mein' sets, spreads to 4 more units

A major fire broke out on the sets of a Hindi tele-serial being shot at the Dadasaheb Phalke Film City in Goregaon on Friday, the BMC Disaster Control said.



The blaze was first reported from the sets of the TV serial 'Ghum Hai Kisike Pyar Mein', and was said to be confined to the 2,000 sq ft ground floor of the studio.



However, owing to strong winds blowing at the time, the flames quickly spread to engulf at least another four adjoining studios, sparking further panic.