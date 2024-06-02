Fire erupts in south Mumbai high-rise; one person injured, 30 rescued

A 57-year-old man was injured while around 30 persons were rescued after a fire broke out in a 62-storey residential building in south Mumbai's Byculla area around Saturday midnight, 1 June.

The fire erupted in a flat on the 10th floor of the Monte South building's A wing in the Khatao Mill Compound in Byculla at 11.42 pm on Saturday, a fire official said.

According to officials, some people were stranded on the upper floors of the building, 25 to 30 persons were rescued through the staircase and a man, identified as Pandurang Shinde, was injured.