Fire guts bank's record room inside Supreme Court

A fire broke out at a bank inside the premises of Supreme Court on Tuesday morning, a fire department official said, adding no casualties or injuries were reported from the incident.

The official informed that they received a call about the incident at around 9.10 a.m. at the UCO Bank Branch inside the apex court, after which as many as five fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

"The fire was in the ceiling inside the currency chest at ground floor," Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said, adding that some office files, a false ceiling and an AC unit in the record room of the bank had caught fire.

It took nearly an hour for the firefighters to completely douse the blaze.

"It was doused by 10.05 a.m," the top official said.

The bank branch is located in a single-storey building in the premises of Supreme Court.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, however, prima facie looks like a short-circuit took place.