Fire in Goa paint factory: 200 people living in vicinity leave homes as thick smoke engulfs area

In the wake of thick smoke engulfing the Pilerne Industrial Estate area near Panaji after a fire in a paint manufacturing plant, nearly 200 people living in the vicinity have moved elsewhere, an official said on Wednesday.

The blaze erupted in the Berger Becker Coatings factory located in the industrial estate at around 2.30 pm on Tuesday, North Goa district collector Mamu Hage said.



The district administration subsequently issued an advisory, asking people living within two kilometres radius of the factory to shift elsewhere as the smoke could cause health issues.



Chief Minister Pramod Sawant along with senior officials visited the factory site on Tuesday night.



The fire was brought under control in the wee hours of Wednesday, a senior district administration official said.