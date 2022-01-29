Fire in pantry car of Gandhidham-Puri Express train in Maha's Nandurbar, no casualty reported

The blaze erupted around 10.45 am when the train (12993) was going to Puri (Odisha), he said.

"Due to the fire, smoke engulfed the pantry car. Passengers on board panicked and a few of them even jumped out of the train when it was moving slowly. The train was soon brought to a halt," the official said.

The local police, fire brigade and disaster management teams were alerted and the firefighting operation was launched immediately. It is still on, he added.