Fire in private hospital in Agra, three dead

A hospital owner and his two teenaged children were killed after a fire broke out in a private hospital due to a short circuit early Wednesday, police said.

While the patients were safely moved out of the hospital, the owner, who stayed along with his family on the first floor of the building, was trapped inside.

Superintendent of Police, City Vikas Kumar said, the blaze erupted around 5:30 am on the first floor of the building in Naripura locality.