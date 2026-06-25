Fire safety inspections at coaching centres could become extortion tool: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has launched a sharp attack on the Uttar Pradesh government over its ongoing crackdown on coaching institutes following the deadly Aliganj fire tragedy, alleging that the exercise is being used to harass the public and create fresh avenues for corruption.

The state government has intensified inspections of coaching centres, libraries and educational institutions across Uttar Pradesh after the devastating fire in Lucknow's Aliganj area claimed 15 lives. Several institutes have been sealed and notices issued over alleged violations of fire safety norms and building regulations.

Reacting to the drive, Yadav took to X on Wednesday night and described the campaign as a "coaching shutdown" orchestrated by the BJP government.

"Now the BJP government has brought in a 'coaching shutdown'," the former chief minister wrote, questioning the timing and intent behind the large-scale inspections.

While stressing that safety standards should never be compromised, Yadav accused the government of selective enforcement and administrative negligence.

"No compromise should be made with safety standards. But was the government sleeping for the last 10 years? How did it suddenly find enough staff in a single day to inspect institutions and issue notices across the state?" he asked.