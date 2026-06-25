Fire safety inspections at coaching centres could become extortion tool: Akhilesh Yadav
SP chief raises concerns over impact of coaching centre closures on competitive exam aspirants
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has launched a sharp attack on the Uttar Pradesh government over its ongoing crackdown on coaching institutes following the deadly Aliganj fire tragedy, alleging that the exercise is being used to harass the public and create fresh avenues for corruption.
The state government has intensified inspections of coaching centres, libraries and educational institutions across Uttar Pradesh after the devastating fire in Lucknow's Aliganj area claimed 15 lives. Several institutes have been sealed and notices issued over alleged violations of fire safety norms and building regulations.
Reacting to the drive, Yadav took to X on Wednesday night and described the campaign as a "coaching shutdown" orchestrated by the BJP government.
"Now the BJP government has brought in a 'coaching shutdown'," the former chief minister wrote, questioning the timing and intent behind the large-scale inspections.
While stressing that safety standards should never be compromised, Yadav accused the government of selective enforcement and administrative negligence.
"No compromise should be made with safety standards. But was the government sleeping for the last 10 years? How did it suddenly find enough staff in a single day to inspect institutions and issue notices across the state?" he asked.
The Samajwadi Party chief alleged that the crackdown could become a tool for extortion rather than reform.
"The truth is that a game of collecting crores of rupees has now begun in the name of safety standards and permissions. BJP leaders know how to find wealth in a disaster," he charged.
Yadav also raised concerns about the impact of the closures on students preparing for competitive examinations, many of whom rely on coaching centres for their studies.
"What will happen to the lakhs of students if coaching institutes are shut down? Instead of sealing them, authorities should issue notices and ensure that safety measures are put in place immediately so students can complete their courses on time," he said.
He argued that shutting down institutions would impose an additional financial burden on students and their families, particularly those living away from home in rented accommodation.
In a pointed swipe at the ruling party, Yadav remarked, "If the BJP puts a stop to its corruption, every problem can be solved."
Earlier in the day, Yadav had also questioned the government's handling of the Aliganj tragedy itself, claiming that the deaths could have been prevented had authorities enforced safety regulations in time and responded more effectively to emergency calls. He further demanded enhanced compensation and long-term support for the families of the victims.
The remarks come as the Uttar Pradesh government continues its statewide safety audit, with officials maintaining that strict enforcement is necessary to prevent a repeat of tragedies like the Aliganj fire.
With PTI inputs