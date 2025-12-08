Fire tragedy: Goa govt steps up action against club chain; 2 properties sealed

The Goa government has swept into action with renewed force, tightening its grip on the embattled Romeo Lane nightclub chain after a devastating inferno at one of its outlets claimed 25 lives and sent shockwaves through the state’s nightlife circuit.

What began as a festive Saturday evening at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora ended in a night of horror, and now the state machinery is moving swiftly, almost surgically, to assign accountability.

Two more properties linked to the hospitality group — a beach shack in Vagator and another club in Assagao — now stand sealed, their once-lively entrances shuttered under official orders. The closures, an official said, come amid ongoing disputes and a broader probe into the chain’s operations.

Meanwhile, a Goa Police team has already departed for Delhi, hunting for the nightclub’s elusive promoters, Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, both named in a newly registered FIR. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, speaking with a tone of resolve on Sunday, vowed their arrest, insisting that no one connected to the tragedy would be spared scrutiny.