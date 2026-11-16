Firecrackers push Kolkata’s AQI to ‘poor’ during Chhath celebrations
Poor air quality raises concerns over respiratory health, especially among vulnerable group
Kolkata's air quality slipped into the 'poor' category on Sunday, with firecracker bursting during Chhath celebrations contributing to pollution
Rabindra Bharati University recorded an AQI of 219, while Victoria Memorial registered 212. Ballygunge and Bidhannagar remained in the 'moderate' category
The pollution levels raised concerns over respiratory health, as prolonged exposure to poor air quality can cause breathing difficulties, especially among vulnerable people
Kolkata witnessed a deterioration in air quality on Sunday, with pollution levels reaching the 'poor' category at two major monitoring stations amid firecracker bursting during Chhath celebrations, according to a West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) official.
Rabindra Bharati University recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 219, while the Victoria Memorial monitoring station registered 212, placing both locations in the poor category.
Other parts of the city reported comparatively better air quality. Ballygunge recorded an AQI of 161, while Bidhannagar registered 146, with both locations remaining in the 'moderate' category.
Environmentalists pointed to significant variations in pollution levels across the city, with monitoring stations in northern and central Kolkata recording relatively higher AQI levels.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board's classification, an AQI between 201 and 300 falls under the 'poor' category. Prolonged exposure to such pollution levels can cause breathing discomfort, particularly among people suffering from respiratory illnesses.
The rise in pollution levels has renewed concerns over the impact of firecracker bursting and festive activities on Kolkata's air quality.
With PTI inputs