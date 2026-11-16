Firecrackers push Kolkata’s AQI to ‘poor’ during Chhath celebrations

Other parts of the city reported comparatively better air quality. Ballygunge recorded an AQI of 161, while Bidhannagar registered 146, with both locations remaining in the 'moderate' category.

Environmentalists pointed to significant variations in pollution levels across the city, with monitoring stations in northern and central Kolkata recording relatively higher AQI levels.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board's classification, an AQI between 201 and 300 falls under the 'poor' category. Prolonged exposure to such pollution levels can cause breathing discomfort, particularly among people suffering from respiratory illnesses.

The rise in pollution levels has renewed concerns over the impact of firecracker bursting and festive activities on Kolkata's air quality.

With PTI inputs