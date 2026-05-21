Firefighter and security guard killed in massive Thane market blaze

A firefighter and a municipal security guard were killed after a major fire swept through a market building in Thane in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

The blaze broke out at around 3.45 am at the Gamdevi Vegetable Market on Gokhale Road in the Naupada area, according to the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Authorities said the fire spread rapidly through the market complex, which housed vegetable vendors as well as several clothing shops. As the incident occurred while most residents were asleep, the flames initially went unnoticed before thick smoke and towering flames triggered panic in the neighbourhood.

Local residents alerted the fire department after realising the scale of the blaze, prompting the deployment of six fire tenders to the site. Firefighting operations began immediately as crews attempted to contain the fire and stop it spreading to nearby buildings.