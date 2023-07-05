Firing at Delhi's Tis Hazari court, no injuries reported

A firing incident was reported in the Tis Hazari court premises in New Delhi on Wednesday, police said, adding that two groups of lawyers were allegedly involved in opening fire.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "A firing incident took place around 1.35 pm on Wednesday in the Tis Hazari court. When police reached the spot, it was learned that two different groups of lawyers, including office bearers, had allegedly shot in the air and no one was injured." In the video of the incident being circulated on social media, a person can be seen firing in the air, while others are throwing stones and wooden planks.