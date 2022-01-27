FIRs against teachers could intensify students' agitation in Bihar: Jitan Ram Manjhi

In the wake of FIRs lodged against several teachers of coaching institutes here, former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Thursday said that such a step can further intensify the students' agitation.



"FIRs against teachers like Khan Sir could provoke students for undeclared agitations in Bihar. The time has come for the governments to talk on unemployment or the situation can turn out worse," Manjhi said.



Manjhi is a part of the NDA government led by Nitish Kumar in Bihar which had a poll promise to provide 19 lakh jobs to youth of Bihar during the 2020 Assembly elections.



Thousands of job aspirants, unemployed youths and students are currently protesting against Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and NTPC following the latter's change in the examination pattern of examinations.



RRB-NTPC has issued a notification for the job in 2019 and a large number of students have applied for it. Several students have passed the examinations. Now, RRB and NTPC had issued fresh notifications a few days ago with a provision of two examinations. Those who have passed the earlier examination and are waiting for the posting have been asked to clear the mains examination. The previous examination will be treated as a preliminary examination.



The students claimed that this is absolute cheating by the central government. It does not want to give jobs to unemployed youths.



Khan Sir, a prominent teacher of Patna, pointed out the same in the media. He said: "You have put an additional exam burden on those who have passed the earlier examination. Suppose, they are ready for mains examination, how could they prepare for it in less than one month's time. Preparing for the mains examination is not possible in less than one month."



Following his statement, he along with 15 other teachers of prominent coaching institutes, were booked for provoking students. Khan is booked in Patrakar nagar police station in Patna under the IPC sections of 147, 148, 149, 151, 152, 186,187, 188, 330, 332, 353504, 5-6, and 120B.



Besides him, action have taken against others teachers such as S.K. Jha Sir, Navin Sir, Amarnath Sir, Gagan Pratap Sir, Gopal Verma Sir and owners of coaching centers located in the Bazar Samiti locality.



The students have already announced to intensify agitation from January 28. They have also given a Bihar bandh call tomorrow.



The undeclared agitation of students is being supported by several political parties as well as students unions like National Students Union of India (NSUI). RJD and Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) also gave support to students.