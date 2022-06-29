First batch of Amarnath Yatra 2022 leaves for Valley

The first batch of pilgrims for the Amarnath Yatra which begins on Thursday, was flagged off by J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha from Jammu base camp on Wednesday.



The batch including 717 pilgrims who left for the north Kashmir Baltal base camp, was flagged off from Bhagwati Nagar base camp by Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha around 5.30 a.m. on Wednesday.



The Amarnath Yatra 2022 begins on June 30 and it will conclude on August 11 on Shravan Purnima coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival.