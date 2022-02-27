First batch of Keralites arrives from Ukraine

A second-year student, Athira told IANS that her academics will not be affected as classes will continue online and practicals will be conducted once the students are back in Ukraine.

The parents of several students were seen hugging their children at Kochi International airport.

Naveen, a student from Ukraine who is in the third year of MBBS, told IANS, "I thank the Prime Minister and Government of India and the Union Minister, V. Muraleedharan for bringing us back to our home state safely. I will return back to Ukraine once the situation becomes normal."