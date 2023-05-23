First ever Muslim Speaker in Karnataka Legislative Assembly

In the previous Assembly, there were 7 Muslim members, all from the Congress party and in 2013 there were 11 — 9 from the Congress and 2 from the JD(S). The highest representation of Muslims was in 1978, with 16 MLAs, when D Devaraj Urs was the chief minister, and the lowest, just 2, was during former chief minister Ramakrishna Hegde's tenure in 1983.

The nomination of Khader to the Speaker's post was not a surprise to him alone— the names of former ministers HK Patil and TB Jayachandra were doing the rounds.

It is estimated that 80 per cent of the total Muslim voters opted for the Congress. The game changers for the Congress—which cut significantly into the JD(S)'s vote share—are said to be the party's promise to restore the 4 per cent reservation for the Muslim community, which was scrapped by the previous BJP-ruled government, and the announcement that organisations such as the Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India would be banned if they indulged in divisive activities.

Khader's elevation to the highest post in the Legislative Assembly should be a morale booster for the local Congress cadre as the party fared poorly in the coastal region, though it trounced the BJP to an unexpected degree in the districts of Shivamogga and Kodagu. Of the 19 total seats in the three districts of Dakshina Kannada (8 seats), Udupi (5) and Uttara Kannada (6), the Congress won just 6. The BJP won all the 5 seats in the Udupi district, while the Congress got 4 in Uttara Kannada and 2 in Dakshina Kannada.