First NCW chairperson Jayanti Patnaik passes away

Senior Congress leader and first chairperson of National Commission for Women (NCW) Jayanti Patnaik passed away in Bhubaneswar at a private hospital on Wednesday night. She was 90.



She is survived by son Prithvi Ballav Patnaik and two daughters. Her husband, former Odisha chief minister and ex-governor of Assam J. B. Patnaik had passed away in 2015.

Jayanti was elected to Lok Sabha three times from Cuttack and Berhampur constituency and nominated to Rajya Sabha once. She was also known for her literary skills having translated K.M. Munshi's Krishnavatara in Odia.