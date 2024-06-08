First session of 18th Lok Sabha likely to commence around 15 June: Sources

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha is likely to begin around 15 June, sources said on Friday, 7 June.

The first session will commence in the third week of June with the oath-taking by the newly elected candidates as members of the House, the sources said, adding the oath-taking is likely to continue for two days, following which a new Speaker will be elected.

The next day, the president will address a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, thus formally inaugurating the session, the sources added.

The final call on the dates of the session will be taken by the new Union Cabinet. During the session, Narendra Modi will also introduce members of his Council of Ministers to both the Houses.