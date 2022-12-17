First transgender judge seeks reservation in government jobs for her community

India's first transgender Judge Joyita Mondal has underlined the need for reservation in government jobs for her community members, saying their entry in segments like the police force and the Railways will change society's outlook towards them and help in their advancement in life.

Mondal said her community also needs shelter homes in adequate numbers in the country and the government should launch a scheme in this regard.



"It is very important to give reservation in government jobs to the transgender community. If I don't have a job, who is going to feed me?" Mondal told reporters on Friday after attending a culture and literature festival, "Lit Chowk".



She said if by virtue of reservation, transgender persons join the police force and the Railways, it will not only help community members march ahead in life, but change society's outlook towards them.



She said authorities should be more sensitive towards her community members and issues faced by them.