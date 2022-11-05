First voter of independent India passes away in Himachal

He flashed his wrinkled inked finger after voting.



Like on previous occasions, the centenarian had requested the young voters to actively participate in the democratic exercise to get their representatives at the helm.



A staunch believer in democracy, the centenarian never failed to cast his vote in any election, be it Lok Sabha, Assembly or panchayat.



In 1951, Negi, a retired school teacher, was on election duty and had exercised his franchise in Chini constituency, later renamed Kinnaur.



Back then, voting in the snow-bound areas of the mountain state was held ahead of other places in the country.



Negi, who hails from the tribal district of Kinnaur, exercised his right to franchise for the 34th time for the 14th Vidhan Sabha Elections through postal ballot at his home.



He cast his vote through a postal ballot for the first time.



Born in July 1917, Negi voted for 16 times in Lok Sabha elections. He is also a state election icon since 2014.