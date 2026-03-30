First X, now Facebook: Attack on social media accounts critical of govt continues

Unrelenting action against several social media accounts and pages in India has triggered criticism online, with users and journalists alleging that platforms critical of government policies are being targeted. According to reports, multiple Facebook pages — including Molitics, National Dastak and Rajeev Nigam — have been made inaccessible in India. The action follows earlier restrictions on several accounts on X, where parody, satire and journalist-linked handles were withheld.

Users attempting to access such accounts on X have seen a message stating: “Account withheld in IN in response to a legal demand,” indicating that the restriction applies within India.

Criticism from journalists and users

The reported action has drawn reactions on social media, with some users alleging that accounts critical of the government are being disproportionately affected.

Senior journalist Umashankar Singh, in a post on X, urged the government not to suppress criticism, quoting a Hindi couplet that emphasises the value of critics in improving governance.