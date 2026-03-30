First X, now Facebook: Attack on social media accounts critical of govt continues
Users, journalists question blocking of X accounts and Facebook pages; government action reported under IT Act provisions
Unrelenting action against several social media accounts and pages in India has triggered criticism online, with users and journalists alleging that platforms critical of government policies are being targeted. According to reports, multiple Facebook pages — including Molitics, National Dastak and Rajeev Nigam — have been made inaccessible in India. The action follows earlier restrictions on several accounts on X, where parody, satire and journalist-linked handles were withheld.
Users attempting to access such accounts on X have seen a message stating: “Account withheld in IN in response to a legal demand,” indicating that the restriction applies within India.
Criticism from journalists and users
The reported action has drawn reactions on social media, with some users alleging that accounts critical of the government are being disproportionately affected.
Senior journalist Umashankar Singh, in a post on X, urged the government not to suppress criticism, quoting a Hindi couplet that emphasises the value of critics in improving governance.
Journalist Ravish Kumar described the developments as “condemnable”, stating that “every day a new channel, a new site is being shut down”.
Another user, Ranvijay Singh, said several Facebook pages had been blocked and alleged that such pages were raising questions on governance and presenting ground realities. He also claimed that similar action had earlier been taken against accounts on X.
Some users described the developments as a “digital emergency”, though such characterisations remain opinion-based and have not been officially acknowledged.
Earlier action on X accounts
The report said several accounts on X, including parody and satire handles such as @Nehr_who, @DrNimoYadav, @indian_armada, @DuckKiBaat and others, were recently withheld in India following legal requests.
Accounts of journalists and activists were also affected, according to the report.
These accounts were known for posting content related to government policies, minority issues, foreign policy, economic concerns and political satire, including memes and cartoons.
The report said 4PM News Network alleged that its digital platforms were targeted, including the removal of an Instagram reel and blocking of its Facebook page, after earlier action against its channel.
The network questioned the rationale behind the actions, asking why multiple platforms were being affected.
Legal framework and government powers
According to reports, such actions are being carried out under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, which allows the government to direct platforms to block content in the interest of national security, public order or foreign relations.
At present, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is authorised to issue such directives. However, reports suggest that the government is considering extending similar powers to other ministries, including Home, Defence, External Affairs and Information & Broadcasting.
Debate over free speech
The developments have sparked a broader debate on free speech and regulation of online content in India.
While critics have raised concerns over alleged targeting of dissenting voices, there has been no detailed official response addressing specific accounts or pages mentioned in the reports.
Observers say the issue highlights the balance between content regulation and freedom of expression, particularly as digital platforms play an increasing role in political discourse.
Further clarity is expected on the scope and application of such actions, including whether additional accounts may be affected and whether detailed reasons will be made public.