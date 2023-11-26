Trawler used by Mumbai terror attacks crew still stuck in Porbandar

Fifteen years have passed since the deadly Mumbai terror attacks carried out by Pakistani terrorists rattled the country's financial capital, but the trawler that was used by the terrorists, including Ajmal Kasab, to reach Mumbai remains parked in a corner at the port of Porbandar in Gujarat.

The trawler was bought by Gujarati businessman Hiralal Masani and his brother Vinod. However, luck did not favour them, even though the boat was named Kuber after lord Kuber, the Hindu god of wealth.

Vinod, who was given the trawler by his elder brother, is now paralysed and speaks in a feeble voice. Speaking to IANS, Vinod said: "The trawler has been brought offshore and kept there ever since it was brought back to Porbandar in 2009, just a few months after the Mumbai terror attacks. We have not been able to earn anything from it. And it has only brought us huge losses."

Kuber was hijacked by a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative and eight other terrorists to orchestrate the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. Ajmal Kasab and his accomplices hijacked the boat off the Gujarat coast a few days before they launched the attacks on 26 November 2008.