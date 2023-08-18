Five farmer suicides reported in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district over three days

Five farmers ended their lives on account of crop failure or agriculture-related financial issues in Yavatmal district of eastern Maharashtra from August 13 to 15, an activist claimed on Friday.

A local official confirmed the incidents but said the causes of these suicides were yet to be ascertained.

As many as 1,565 farmer suicides have taken place in Vidarbha (eastern Maharashtra) so far this year, claimed activist Kishore Tiwari, a former chairman of the state government's Vasantrao Naik Shetkari Swavlambi Mission for farmers' welfare.

A farmer named Manoj Rathod (35), resident of village Yerad in Yavatmal district, hanged himself due to financial crisis on August 15, he said.