Five killed, 6 injured as SUV overturns in UP

Five people were killed and others six injured when an SUV overturned into a ditch on the Bhira-Pallia road on Tuesday morning.



According to police, the SUV carrying 12 people, was on its way from Shahjahanpur to Pallia when the accident took place near Pallia town.



Pallia Kotwali inspector Pramod Kumar Mishra said that the driver of the vehicle lost control due to a pothole on the road.