Five labourers die in MP after inhaling suspected poisonous gas at factory

Workers who inhaled the gas leaking from a tank at a Morena food factory were pronounced dead after being rushed to the district hospital

Representative image of a factory producing gas (Photo by Himanshu Bhatt/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
PTI

Five labourers died after inhaling suspected poisonous gas emanating from a tank at a factory in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on 30 August, a senior official said.

Gas started emanating from a tank at the factory which makes food products around 11 am and two labourers entered it to check it, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Bhupendra Singh Kushwaha told PTI.

They took ill after inhaling the gas. Three more labourers got affected subsequently, he said.

All of them were rushed to the district hospital where civil surgeon Gajendra Singh Tomar declared them dead, he said.

Further details were awaited, the SDM said. 

