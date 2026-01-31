Five sentenced to life in Bihar’s 1994 Patori massacre case after 31 years
Darbhanga court delivers long-delayed verdict in land dispute that turned deadly, leaving two dead and several injured
On Friday, the Third Additional District and Sessions Judge of the Darbhanga civil court pronounced the verdict, convicting the five in connection with the attack that took place on 8 August 1994, and resulted in the deaths of two villagers and serious injuries to eight others.
According to the prosecution, the incident occurred in the early evening when a group of farmers from Patori village were returning home after grazing their cattle. The group stopped near Gunsar pond to water the animals when they were allegedly confronted by a large number of armed men from neighbouring Basant village.
The assailants, carrying axes, spears and firearms, surrounded the farmers and attempted to forcibly take away their cattle. When the farmers resisted, the attackers allegedly opened fire indiscriminately, leaving ten people with gunshot wounds.
Two of the injured, Ramkripal Chaudhary and Rampukar Chaudhary, later died from their injuries after being taken to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital. The remaining victims survived but continue to bear the physical scars of the attack.
Police registered a first information report the following day, naming 13 accused along with several unidentified persons. Over the course of the prolonged trial, some of the accused absconded while others died before the case could be concluded.
The court ultimately found five individuals guilty: Ambar Imam Hashmi, Anjar Imam Hashmi, Raja Imam Hashmi, Mobin Hashmi and Kausar Imam Hashmi. Among them are a former public prosecutor and a senior advocate.
Each of the convicts has been sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 5 lakh. The court ordered that failure to pay the fine would result in an additional year in prison.
For residents of Darbhanga, the case has remained a painful memory, rooted in a local land dispute that escalated into deadly violence. After a legal process spanning 31 years, the court’s ruling has brought a measure of closure to the families of the victims, who have waited decades for justice.
With IANS inputs
