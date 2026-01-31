Five sentenced to life in Bihar’s 1994 Patori massacre case after 31 years

On Friday, the Third Additional District and Sessions Judge of the Darbhanga civil court pronounced the verdict, convicting the five in connection with the attack that took place on 8 August 1994, and resulted in the deaths of two villagers and serious injuries to eight others.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred in the early evening when a group of farmers from Patori village were returning home after grazing their cattle. The group stopped near Gunsar pond to water the animals when they were allegedly confronted by a large number of armed men from neighbouring Basant village.

The assailants, carrying axes, spears and firearms, surrounded the farmers and attempted to forcibly take away their cattle. When the farmers resisted, the attackers allegedly opened fire indiscriminately, leaving ten people with gunshot wounds.

Two of the injured, Ramkripal Chaudhary and Rampukar Chaudhary, later died from their injuries after being taken to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital. The remaining victims survived but continue to bear the physical scars of the attack.